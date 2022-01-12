Shockers squander 16-point lead, lose to Tulane 68-67

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Shockers started the night on a 17-4 run, but it was not enough as they dropped their third straight game to the Tulane Green Wave, 68-67.

Etienne led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting, followed closely by Craig Porter, Jr. (18) and Ricky Council IV (12) as the only Shockers who scored in double digits.

Wichita State was without two of their main starting pieces as Morris Udeze, and Dexter Dennis were out due to COVID protocols.

As a team, the Shockers shot well, 37.9% from the field, and 33.3% from three. They out-rebounded the Green Wave 38-30, finding 10 of those on the offensive end.

The Shockers also lost the turnover battle, committing 12 on the night and only forcing 8 on Tulane. They did score on 12 assists, so ball movement was efficient.

The first half started just about as good as anyone could want. The Shockers started the game on a 17-4 run, fueled mostly by Tyson Etienne from beyond the arc. He started the game with nine points from beyond the arc.

Midway through the first half, Tulane would go on a quick 5-0 run, but the Shockers responded well and went into the locker room up 42-28 at the half.

Coming out of the break, Tulane started to chip away at the lead. They would trade baskets with the Shockers, then get a few defensive stops, just knocking it down one point at a time.

Finally, with 13:20 to go and the Shockers up 10, Tulane would go on a 15-4 run that put them up 61-60 with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.

The Shockers would not quit, though, and they stayed competitive, within one score, all the way up until the end of the game.

With eight seconds left in the game, Wichita State had the ball and was down by one point, 68-67. After three separate timeouts, the Shockers inbounded the ball, and Ricky Council IV drove in and scored in the lane, but an offensive foul negated the bucket, and the Shockers fell short, 68-67.

The loss drops the Shockers to 9-6 on the season and still winless in conference play.

Up next, Wichita State will host Cincinnati at Koch Arena on Sunday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.