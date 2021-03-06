Shockers Stampede Past Dixie State Saturday, 15-3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Garrett Kocis hit two homers and drove in a career-best seven runs, and Spencer Hynes had a career-high 11 strikeouts as the Wichita State University baseball team stampeded past the Dixie State Trailblazers, 15-3, in game two of a three-game series Saturday, March 6, at Eck Stadium Home of Tyler Field.
Wichita State (5-3), which has won four straight games, is slated to close out the series against Dixie State (0-6) Sunday, March 7, at 1 p.m.
Kocis, a junior from Omaha, Neb., went yard twice for the second time this season, belting a three-run shot to dead center field in the fourth, before powering a three-run round-tripper over the left field wall in the seventh. He has now homered in three of his last five games, including two games with two home runs, and has a team-high five homers on the season.
Jack Sigrist, Couper Cornblum, Corrigan Bartlett, Ross Cadena and David VanVooren each collected two hits in the contest, with Cornblum tallying a pair of triples and three RBI, and Sigrist, Bartlett and VanVooren all hitting doubles.
A redshirt junior right-hander from Weatherford, Texas, Hynes (1-1) earned his inaugural win on the mound as a Shocker after throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits with 11 Ks and just two walks on 98 total pitches.
Wichita State scored three runs each in the first, third and fourth innings, before blowing the game wide open with six in the seventh.
Drake Benner went 1-for-3 with an RBI to pace Dixie State.
DSU starter Jack Gonzales (0-2) took the loss after giving up six earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 2 2/3 innings.
