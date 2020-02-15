Shockers Start Off Strong at Bobcat Classic

SAN MARCOS, Texas (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State softball won their first two games at the Bobcat Classic against Saint Louis, 13-2, and UTSA, 12-1, in run-rule fashion at the Bobcat Softball Stadium on Friday.

Erin McDonald (2-1, 7.16 ERA) started in the circle against the Billikens and outside of two solo home runs in the first two innings she pitched an effective three innings, only allowing three hits and striking out four. Caitlin Bingham (1-0, 2.17 ERA) pitched the remaining two innings and blanked Saint Louis across the board.

The Shocker offense got off to a fast start and didn’t slow down, as they scored in all but one inning. Madison Perrigan got it all started with a two RBI double in the first inning and Neleigh Herring followed that up in the second with a two-run homer in the second, her third of the year. Herring later had two more RBIs in the fifth inning off a double and, not to be outdone, Wylie Glover hit her second career home run to score two more.

After a quick intermission, the Shockers threw Bailey Lange (2-2, 5.15 ERA) out to pitch against the Roadrunners. The redshirt senior was in top form and only allowed one earned run in a complete six innings of work. She also struck out six batters, which places her at 4 strike outs away from 350 in her career.

Strong pitching from UTSA kept the Shockers subdued for the first two innings, but the flood gates opened in the third after Herring hit her second homer of the day and third on the season to put the team up, 3-1. The score was blown open in the sixth inning with a seven-run barrage by the Shockers. Perrigan smoked a three-run homer down the left field line for her second of the year. A small ball series followed this home run and the Shockers scored off a single, fielder’s choice and a double.