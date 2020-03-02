Shockers Stun SMU with 24-Point Comeback

DALLAS (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to stun host SMU, 66-62, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum in the largest comeback in school history.

Wichita State (22-7, 10-6 American) trailed 50-26 with 14:48 to play, at which point ESPN calculated SMU’s win probability at 99.8 percent. Instead, the Shockers outscored the Mustangs 40-12 the rest of the way to take over sole possession of fourth-place in the conference standings and keep its hopes alive for an NCAA tournament bid.

The comeback was the second-largest in Division I basketball this year behind Eastern Illinois, which surged from 27 down to defeat Murray State.

Dexter Dennis set career-highs with 25 points and seven three-point field goals on 14 attempts to lead the Shockers. Grant Sherfield supplied 14 points and six assists and Jaime Echenique added seven points and team-high 13 rebounds.

Isiaha Mike scored 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting for SMU (19-9, 9-7), which lost at home for the first time in conference play and for just the second time all season.

WSU led 17-16 near the midway point of the first half, but SMU scored 16 of the next 17 points and went into the break with a 37-24 cushion. Mike supplied 10 points in a 13-2 SMU run to begin the second half, which pushed the lead to 24 points.

That was rock bottom for the Shockers who were 9-of-36 from the field (.250) at that point.

Over the last 14:00 they made 14-of-24 attempts, including 9-of-14 from three. Dennis hit five of those triples on his way to 17 second-half points. He became just the sixth player in school history to sink seven-or-more threes in a game.

As a team, Wichita State nailed 14 three-pointers – one shy of the school record – and its 36 attempts were the second-most in program history.

WSU won on the glass, 41-29, and outscored SMU 23-10 on second-chance opportunities, helped by 17 offensive rebounds.

The Shockers scored 17-straight points on five three-pointers to hack the 24-point deficit down to four with 7:22 to play.

Jamarius Burton’s three-point play put the Shockers in front with 1:14 to go, 62-61.

Emman Bandoumel answered with a layup through contact with 48 seconds remaining to put SMU ahead 63-62, but his free throw missed.

Dennis hit his seventh-and-final triple with 39 seconds on the clock to give WSU the lead for good, 65-63.

The Shockers forced a defensive stop to regain possession with seven seconds left and Dennis scored a transition layup as WSU played keepaway for the final margin.

