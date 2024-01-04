WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers on Thursday opened up conference play with a clunker against North Texas, losing 74-62.

The Shockers struggled to consistently score for most of the game, but they kept it close with scoring runs to stay within striking distance. North Texas at one point led by 19, but the Shockers closed the gap with a 10-2 run.

As a team, Wichita State shot 37% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc. North Texas shot 46.4% and 38.1%, respectively.

The Shockers struggled from the charity strip, shooting an abysmal 55.6% on free throws.

Colby Rogers was the leading scorer for the Shockers, as he has been for most of the young season so far. He finished with 18 points in the game.

Turnovers were an issue for the Shockers, as the team committed 14 of them while only forcing 10 on the Mean Green.

North Texas outrebounded the Shockers 42-41.

The loss drops the Shockers to 8-6 on the season, and is their fifth in the last six games. Up next, the Shockers will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take on the Temple Owls on Sunday, Jan. 7. That game will tip off at noon CST and will air on ESPN.