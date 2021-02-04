Shockers sweep Mean Green in home opener

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Sophia Rohling had a career-high 14 kills and hit a career-best .609 helping the Wichita State University volleyball team earn a 3-0 sweep over the University of North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, Feb. 4, inside Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-12.
Wichita State (4-0) is scheduled to wrap up its two-game set with the Mean Green (0-1) Friday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.
Rohling, a sophomore from Thayer, Kan., had 14 kills on 23 attempts with no errors in three sets, surpassing her previous career-best of 13 kills. Megan Taflinger added nine kills, while Kayce Litzau added a team-best 18 assists and three service aces.
Sinalauli’i Uluave (13 digs), Emma Wright (three blocks) and Brooke Smith (three blocks) rounded out the Wichita State leaders in the contest.
The Shockers held UNT to .000 hitting while hitting .286 for the match. WSU also posted advantages in kills (43-24), assists (40-21), aces (6-4), digs (60-46) and blocks (6-1).
North Texas was led by Rhett Robinson with nine kills, respectively.
