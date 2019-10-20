Shockers Sweep USF Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State volleyball hit a season-best .363 helping it post a 3-0 sweep of USF on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Charles Koch Arena in the annual Dig Pink match. The set scores were 25-10, 25-19 and 25-23.



Wichita State (5-15, 2-6 American) is scheduled to begin a four-match road swing with a contest at UConn Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).



Sophomore Megan Taflinger posted a game-best 17 kills on 37 attempts with just one error for a .432 attack percentage, while senior Damadj Johnson added nine kills on 11 attempts with zero errors for an .818 attack percentage.

Freshman Kayce Litzau had a team-high 16 assists and two service aces, and fellow freshman Arianna Arjomand compiled a team-best 14 digs.



WSU outhit USF (7-15, 1-7 American), .363 to .120, and compiled a 41-38 edge in kills and 52-51 advantage in digs. The Shockers also out-blocked the Bulls, 5-3.



In the opening set, Wichita State hit a blistering .567 with 17 kills on 30 attempts and no errors, before hitting .281 in set two and .275 set three. Through the first two sets, the Shockers only committed one attacking error, and ended the match with a season-low four miscues.



Lindsey Pilapol had a double-double with 14 kills and 17 digs, pacing USF.