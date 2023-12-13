WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers posted the sweep and walked away as the NIVC champions over UTEP 25-14, 25-22, 25-22. It is the program’s first national postseason title.

The Shockers (26-8) hit .292 overall and had two more kills on 22 fewer attacks. The Miners close the season at 25-10.

The Shockers kept the fans silent in the first set, holding the Miners potent offense to a -.053 hitting percentage while hitting .321 themselves. A 9-2 run in the middle of the set proved to be the knockout blow, turning a 9-7 lead into an 18-9 advantage. The Shockers lefts carried much of the load, as Emerson Wilford and Barbara Koehler combined for seven kills on 14 swings without making an error. The Shockers had four blocks in the set, leading to 12 UTEP attack errors. The last of those four blocks, courtesy of Izzi Strand and Natalie Foster, clinched a 25-14 win for the Shockers in the opener.

The Shockers had to dig out of an early 5-2 hole in the second set, but the offense kicked into another gear to make up the deficit. Wichita State hit a blistering .429 in the frame, highlighted by five kills on 11 error-free swings from Wilford. The Shockers trailed as late as 18-17 but rattled off a crucial 5-0 run with Gabi Maas at the service line to take control, 22-18. Wilford delivered a trio of kills down the stretch to give the Shockers a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Wichita State left no doubt in the third set, grabbing the lead on point one via a Natalie Foster kill and holding it the rest of the way. UTEP made a handful of late charges to cut into the WSU lead, pulling to within one at 18-17 following a Shocker attack error. But Wichita State gave themselves room for error by scoring five of the next seven points, capped off by an emphatic kill from Morgan Stout that stretched the advantage to 23-18. UTEP scored three in a row to force a Wichita State timeout, but Wilford stopped the bleeding with a kill to reach match point, 24-21. UTEP scored on the ensuing point to stay alive, setting up an unexpected moment of heroism for the Shockers. Morgan Weber, who had not attempted an attack all match, lined a ball off the block and down to the floor to set off a wild celebration.

Wilford was the only player to reach double figures in kills with 11 and 13 points; while Sophia Rohling added eight, Foster seven and Koehler six.