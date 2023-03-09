WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Head coach Isaac Brown and his Wichita State University (WSU) team took care of business in the first round of the AAC Tournament, defeating Tulsa by a score of 81-63.

The most important game of the season for the Shockers at this point in the season is the next one, as they will have to win the AAC Tournament for any hopes of a berth in the NCAA Tournament next week.

Four Shockers scored in double figures Thursday night, with James Rojas, Jaron Pierre Jr. and Kenny Pohto each scoring 13 and senior Craig Porter Jr. scoring 10.

As a team, Wichita State shot a blistering 56.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. They held the Golden Hurricane to 40.7% from the field and 35.7% from three.

The Shockers played a complete game, something the team had struggled to do in games past, out-rebounding Tulsa 35 to 26 and keeping the turnovers to a minimum with just 11 for the game. They excelled in sharing the ball, finishing the game with 24 total assists.

Rojas got the scoring going early for the Shockers, scoring on a layup that would spark a 10-0 run to start the game. Tulsa would battle back, though, keeping the lead at just a five-point deficit heading into the locker room, 30-25.

It was another run in the second half that put Tulsa away for good, as the Shockers started the second half on a 13-6 run to go up 43-31 with 15 minutes to go in the game. Wichita State would not relent in the lead and will move on to the next round.

Up next is a date with the Tulane Green Wave, a team Wichita State defeated on Feb. 26 on the road. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPNU and stream on WatchESPN.