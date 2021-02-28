Shockers take series with 7-5 win Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. – Paxton Wallace belted two home runs and tallied seven RBIs to help the Wichita State baseball team take down the SIUE Cougars, 10-4, in the series opener of a three-game series Friday, Feb. 26, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. Wichita State (1-2) is scheduled to play game two against SIUE (0-3) Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. Wallace, a junior from Greenbrier, Ark., became the first Shocker to drive in seven runs in a game since Johnny Coy had seven RBIs in game one of a doubleheader against North Dakota during the 2012 season. He finished the game going a career-best 3-for-4 to pace WSU at the plate. Wallace belted a two-run shot down the left field line in the bottom of the third inning, prior to blasting a three-run round-tripper to left field in the seventh. Sophomore David VanVooren also enjoyed a career day, posting a career-best three hits in four at bats, while freshman Chuck Ingram had a double and triple in his first collegiate start. Junior right-hander Liam Eddy (1-1) earned the victory on the mound for Wichita State after giving up four earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Eddy has struck out a combined 15 batters and walked just one in his first two starts of 2021. Brett Pierson doubled to pace SIUE in the batter's box, while Brett Johnson, Raul Elguezabal, Ole Arntson and Steven Pattan also each hat a hit in the contest, respectively. David Llorens (0-1) suffered the loss on the rubber for the Cougars, giving up four earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.