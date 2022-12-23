WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the exception of a couple of college football bowl games and the NBA, the sports world is taking a break over the Christmas weekend.

The Wichita State Shockers played their last game before Christmas on Thursday night, grinding out a 65-56 victory over Texas Southern in front of a few thousand die-hard fans at Charles Koch Arena. Those fans braved sub-zero wind chills and snow-packed roads to see their Shockers secure a wining non-conference record (7-5) for the 25th straight season.

KSN’s Jason Lamb was there to ask the Shockers about their plans for the Christmas break.

The Shockers held off Texas Southern 65-56 Thursday night. They improved to 7-and-5 and clinched a winning non-conference record for the 25th straight season.

“It feels great to win this last game of non-conference because we’re about to go into conference,” said Jaron Pierre Jr. The sophomore guard scored a game-high 18 points in the victory.

“It feels great. Feels great to get back on track going into tough competition with a ‘W’,” added sophomore guard Shammah Scott.

Now the Shockers are going their separate ways for a mandatory three-day Christmas break. About half of the team is traveling home.

“Home for me is Cleveland, Ohio, and yes, I will be able to go home,” said Scott, who was scheduled to depart Eisenhower International Airport early Friday morning.

“I love seeing my family. It’s great,” said senior forward Gus Okafor. “Last time I seen them? They came for the Richmond game.” Okafor was planning to catch an early Friday morning flight to Baltimore.

While others aren’t going anywhere.

“I’m going back to my bed and sleeping here in Wichita,” said sophomore forward Kenny Pohto. He had nine points and seven rebounds Thursday night.

“Oh no, I’m staying at school,” said sophomore guard Melvion Flanagan.

“You know we have a lot of guys that’s going home for Christmas. More than half of our team. But all the guys staying in town, they’re definitely coming by the coach’s house to eat,” said Head Coach Isaac Brown.

“Oh yeah, we looking forward to going to coach’s house. Eat some dinner, man. It should be fun. We’re gonna go craze,” laughed Flanagan.

As for the Shockers’ Christmas wishes, most of them will be granted.

“To be home with my family and enjoy those moments,” said Pierre Jr., who said he will travel to his home in New Orleans.

“Looking forward to seeing my friends and family and spending some time with my family on Christmas,” added Scott.

“I want to see my daughter for Christmas,” said Flanagan.

“My Christmas wish is to go home,” said Okafor.

The Shockers only have a three-day break. When the players return, Wichita State will turn its full attention to its 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule. Their American opener is next Wednesday night, December 28th, at UCF.