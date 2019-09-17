Shockers to host Nebraska in fall game Sept. 21

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New Wichita State head baseball coach Eric Wedge will make his coaching debut as the Shockers host Nebraska in a fall exhibition game Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Eck Stadium.



“We’re thrilled to get the chance to welcome Coach Bolt and Nebraska to Eck Stadium Sept. 21,” Wedge said. “This will be an outstanding opportunity for Shocker fans to watch two storied college baseball programs face-off, and get an early preview of the 2020 Shockers.”



General admission tickets for the game will be just $5, and all paid Wichita State baseball season ticket holders for the 2020 season will receive free admission (*season ticket seat(s) not guaranteed for game). All unpaid 2020 season ticket holders may contact the ticket office to renew their season tickets and redeem free admission to the Nebraska contest.

All military and first responders will valid I.D. will also receive free admission to the game.



Tickets for the game, as well as season tickets, may be purchased online at GoShockers.com/tickets, via phone at (316) 978-FANS, or in person at the Wichita State athletic ticket office located on the south side of Charles Koch Arena.



The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Eric Wedge trading card.



The Shockers and Huskers have a storied history, having met 50 times on the diamond dating all the way back to 1950. Nebraska leads the series, 26-24.



WSU and Nebraska played each other in a fall scrimmage last season in Lincoln, Neb.



Wichita State will also play a fall exhibition game at Missouri State Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.