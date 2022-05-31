WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers men’s basketball team is set to participate in the “Downtown Get-Down” during Wichita’s Riverfest on June 5 at 1 p.m.

Fans will get the opportunity to interact with all of the players, through an interactive skills session for kids, a game of “HORSE” with the audience, a live Q&A session, and more.

Players will also be taking part in other activities to help raise awareness for children’s literacy.

There are a lot of new faces on the Shockers basketball team after eight players have left the program through the transfer portal or declaring for the NBA Draft.

The event is sponsored by Armchair Strategies, LLC, the new NIL collective working with WSU athletes. Riverfest is scheduled to take place June 3-11, 2022.