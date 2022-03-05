WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State beat East Carolina 70-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Ricky Council IV finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. logged his first double-double with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to go with four assists and a pair of blocks.



Tristen Newton led the Pirates on Saturday with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Shockers have locked up the No. 7 seed in this week’s American Athletic Conference Championship and will meet Tulsa – the No. 10 seed – in Thursday’s first round.