Shockers Travel to Silver State for Trio of Games

Probable Starting Pitchers

Wichita State Hofstra Nevada G1 vs. Hofstra: Jake Hamilton, RHP

Jr., Asher, Okla. G1: Steven Boscia, RHP

Sr., Eastchester, N.Y. — G2 vs. Hofstra: Liam Eddy, RHP

Jr., Brighton, Colo. G2: TBA — G3 at Nevada: Preston Snavely, RHP

Sr., Fort Collins, Colo. — G3: Shane O’Malley, RHP

R-So., Sonoma, Calif.

SCENE SETTER: Fresh-off a 5-0 homestand at Eck Stadium, the Wichita State University baseball team (5-2) is scheduled to head west to Nevada to play three games in the University of Nevada tournament Friday, Feb. 28, Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1, at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park in Reno, Nev. The Shockers will face the Hofstra Pride (1-6) in the opening two games of the event Friday at 1 p.m. CT (11 a.m. PT) and Saturday, Feb. 29, at approximately 6 p.m. CT (4 p.m. PT), before taking on the host Nevada Wolfpack (0-6) Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT (10:30 a.m. PT).



SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO: KFH Radio 97.5 FM and 1240 AM will serve as the flagship home for Wichita State baseball throughout the 2020 season. Former WSU standout pitcher (1991-94), and Pizza Hut Shockers Sports Hall of Famer Shane Dennis and “The Voice of the Shockers” and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy will split play-by-play duties until the conclusion of the Wichita State men’s basketball season. Coverage will include a pregame and postgame show.



WHERE TO WATCH: Friday’s game against Hofstra and Sunday’s contest at Nevada is slated to be streamed on the Mountain West Network. Links are available at GoShockers.com. WSU’s second game against Hofstra Saturday WILL NOT be streamed.



SERIES HISTORY: Hofstra: First meeting … Nevada: The Shockers and Wolfpack have met four times in the all-time series dating back to 1998. The series is currently tied, 2-2. Sunday’s scheduled game will be the first meeting since 1999 when Wichita State took two games from Nevada in Wichita, 6-5 in 10 innings and 14-3.



SHOCKER NOTES: Wichita State enters the weekend at 6-2 overall and winners of five consecutive games after taking down Kansas State Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Eck Stadium, 2-1 … Through eight games, the Shockers are paced at the plate by freshman infielders Couper Cornblum (.400 avg., 7 R, 10 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, .640 SLG%, 5 BB, 3 SB) and Cade Clemons (.231 avg., 4 R, 6 H, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB), sophomore infielder Jack Sigrist (.310 avg., 3 R, 9 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 4 SB) and junior first baseman Garrett Kocis (.222 avg., 4 R, 6 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, .593 SLG%, 5 BB) … On the mound, WSU is paced by the starting trio of senior RHP Preston Snavely (1-1, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 20 SO, .128 opp avg.), and junior RHPs Liam Eddy (1-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO, .174 opp avg.) and Jake Hamilton (1-1, 1.80 ERA, 10.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 18 SO, .097 opp avg.), in addition to redshirt-sophomore reliever Ryan Stuempfig (0-0, 1.17 ERA, 7.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO, .125 opp avg.) and junior reliever Foster Gifford (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, .077 opp avg.) … As a team, the Shockers are hitting .242 (fourth in American) with a 2.44 ERA (second in American) and .978 fielding percentage (third in American).



THE FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Shockers capped-off a five-game homestand at Eck Stadium with five victories. The Shockers hit .268 with a 1.00 ERA during the five home contests. The WSU pitching staff struck out a combined 51 batters and walked just 15 while allowing only five earned runs in 45 innings.



CAREER OUTING: Senior right-hander Tommy Barnhouse earned his first victory of 2020 in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kansas State after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings with a career-high nine strikeouts while giving up no earned runs on just three hits.



DON’T RUN ON ROSS: Junior catcher Ross Cadena has thrown out an American Athletic Conference-high four runners through eight games. He leads the conference in chances (100) and putouts (90).



MAKING AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT: In his first game back from injury Wednesday against K-State, sophomore outfielder David VanVooren made an instant impact, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double while also making an over-the-shoulder catch in center to rob the Wildcats of an extra base in the eighth inning.



HEATING UP: Couper Cornblum is hitting a sizzling .467 with seven hits, including a double and triple, going along with 10 total bases, a .667 slugging and .579 on-base percentage, as well as two stolen bases and only one strikeout in his last five games.



QUICK START: Freshmen Couper Cornblum, Derek Shaver and Cade Clemons have a combined 22 hits, including six extra base hits through WSU’s first eight games. Clemons is tied for the team lead with two homers, while Cornblum has gone yard once.



SWING AND A MISS: The Wichita State starting trio of Jake Hamilton, Liam Eddy and Preston Snavely struck out a combined 52 batters with only 13 walks in 36 2/3 innings. Snavely (22nd with 20 SO) and Hamilton (43rd with 18 SO) both rank in the top-50 in the nation in overall strikeouts. Overall, the Shocker pitching staff is 17th in the country in strikeouts per nine innings pitched at 12.1



EIGHTH-INNING KEY: The eighth inning has been very kind to WSU through its opening six games, with the Shockers outscoring opponents in the frame, 6-1. The fourth inning has also treated Wichita State quite well early, as WSU has outscored adversaries in the inning, 5-2.



KOCIS PUTS ON A HITTING CLINIC: Garrett Kocis put on a hitting clinic in the Shockers 9-1 win over Texas Southern in game two of a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 22. The Omaha native went a career-best 3-for-4 at the plate and fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle, tallying a double, triple and homer, going along with a career-high six RBI. The six runs driven in were the most since Alec Bohm batted in six at ECU in 2018.



ONE-HITTER: WSU pitchers and Brighton, Colo., natives Liam Eddy and Foster Gifford teamed up to spin the program’s 36th one-hitter and first since 2014 in the Shockers’ 5-1 triumph at Northwestern State Feb. 15.



AMERICAN WEEKLY HONORS: Garrett Kocis was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the first time in his career for his performance during the week of Feb. 17-23. Kocis is the second consecutive WSU student-athlete to earn weekly accolades from the conference, as Liam Eddy garnered Pitcher of the Week honors last week.



NEW FACES: The Shockers welcome 12 newcomers in 2020, including eight freshmen and four junior college transfers. Incoming junior college transfers include senior catcher Chris Diehl (Arizona Western), and junior right-handed pitchers Jake Hamilton (Rose State College), Foster Gifford (Dodge City CC) and Aaron Bechtel (Coffeyville CC) … New freshmen position players are infielders Couper Cornblum, Blake Marsh, Derek Shaver and Cade Clemons, while new freshmen pitchers include Kyle Wilson (RHP), Beau Leonards (LHP), Creighton Hansen (RHP) and Connor Oliver (LHP).



NOTABLE STREAKS: On-Base: Jack Sigrist has successfully reached in 17 games dating back to last season. He reached base at least once in all eight of the Shockers’ games this season. Alex Jackson has reached base in his first eight contests, while Hunter Gibson and Couper Cornblum have reached in their last seven games … Hitting: Clemons is on a team-best four-game hitting streak, while Sigrist has at least one hit in his last three contests.



PRESEASON HONORS: Paxton Wallace was selected to the American Athletic Conference’s preseason all-conference team. Wallace, who hails from Greenbrier, Ark., belted a team-high-tying nine homers, going along with 13 doubles and 35 RBI in 2019.



SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS: Hofstra: The Hofstra Pride out of Hempstead, N.Y., enter the weekend at 1-6 overall after dropping a trio of games at La Salle Feb. 22-23 … Through seven contests, the Pride are led offensively by sophomore infielder/outfielder Anthony D’Onofrio (.519 avg., 5 R, 14 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 17 TB, .630 SLG%, 5 BB, 2 SB)and junior infielder Austin Gauthier (.462 avg., 11 R, 12 H, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 22 TB, .846 SLG%, 8 BB, 2 SB) … D’Onofrio was the CAA Player of the Week for Feb. 18, while Gauthier was named Honorable Mention Preseason All-CAA … As a team, Hofstra is hitting .269 with a 5.65 ERA and .940 fielding percentage … The Pride were picked to finish tied for eighth in the CAA preseason poll … Hofstra is under the leadership of ninth season head coach John Russo … Nevada: The Nevada Wolfpack enter the weekend at 0-6 overall after dropping three games at Oregon Feb. 21-23 … Through six games, Nevada is paced at the plate by senior first baseman Dillon Shrum (.286 avg., 4 R, 6 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 13 TB, .619 SLG%) and senior shortstop Wyatt Tilley (.217 avg., 5 H, 2 2B, 4 RBI) … Shrum was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West team … As a team, the Wolfpack are hitting .176 with a 7.63 ERA and .976 fielding percentage … Nevada was picked third in the MW Preseason Coaches Poll … The Wolfpack are under the direction of fourth season head coach T.J. Bruce.



ON DECK: The Shockers return home to the friendly confines of Eck Stadium for a season-long 10-game homestand, starting with a pair of contests against the Air Force Academy Tuesday, March 3, at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, March 4, at 2 p.m.