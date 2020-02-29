Shockers Trounce Hofstra in Opening Game in Reno

RENO, Nev. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team pounded out 20 hits and scored 19 runs, trouncing the Hofstra Pride, 19-10, in its first game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Feb. 28, at Don Weir Field and Peccole Park on the University of Nevada campus.



Wichita State (7-2), which has now won seven consecutive games, is slated to play host Nevada (0-6) Saturday, Feb. 29, at approximately 6 p.m. CT (4 p.m. PT).



The Shockers’ 19 runs were the most in a single game since WSU scored 20 in a 20-6 victory at Southern Illinois March 21, 2015, while the 20 hits marked the highest hit total in a contest since Wichita State compiled 20 knocks in a 13-6 win at Memphis May 19, 2018.



Eight out of the nine WSU starters recorded two or more hits in the game.



Freshman Couper Cornblum led the Shockers power surge, going 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and four RBI, while Hunter Gibson and Ross Cadena both added a trio of hits and RBI.



Jack Sigrist, who had seven at bats – tying for the most in a game since 2017, David VanVooren, Garrett Kocis, Cade Clemons and Blake Marsh all had two hits each, respectively.

Marsh, a freshman, as well as redshirt freshman Josh Killeen, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, both collected their first-career hits in the win.



Wichita State reliever Ryan Stuempfig (1-0) earned the victory on the mound after throwing one inning and allowing one earned run on one hit with one strikeout and two walks.



The Shockers scored in every inning except the fifth, plating two runs in the first, second and third, before putting a three spot on the scoreboard in the fourth and sixth, one in the seventh, and three each in the eighth and ninth.



Hofstra (1-7) had a trio of runs in the fourth and fifth, one in the eighth and three in the ninth.



Rob Weissheier paced the Pride in the batter’s box with a 4-for-5 showing, while Brian Goulard homered and drove in a game-high six runs on three hits.



Hofstra starter Steven Boscia (0-2) suffered the loss after giving up six earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.