Shockers trounce UT-Martin 103-62

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Three student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to play for head coach Keitha Adams and the Wichita State women’s basketball program Thursday.

Ene Adams, Shamaryah Duncan and Emani Jenkins submitted their paperwork and will be on campus for the 2020-21 season.

“We are fired up about the 2020 signing class,” Adams said. “We’re thrilled to have them join our family and we can’t wait for them to get here.”

Ene Adams | Jos, Nigeria | 6’1” | Forward

Ene Adams will make the transition to Wichita State after spending a season at Grayson College, which is led by former Wichita State assistant coach Bill Damuth. She is the daughter of Grace Adams, and has two sisters: Hassana Omale and Juliet Emmanuel and one brother, Frank Adams. She plans to major in business at Wichita State.

Coach Adams on Adams: “Ene Adams is the first player I’ve ever signed with the same last name as mine. She’s an athletic forward who can run the floor, rebound and knock down her free throws.”

Shamaryah Duncan | Waco, Texas | 5’11” | Guard

Shamaryah Duncan comes to Wichita from Waco, Texas and Midway High School. Duncan played for head coach Ben Holder where she averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 steals and 3.0 assists per game, while also making 42 percent of her three-point attempts as a junior. Duncan is a three-year starter and two-time team captain. She was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Super Centex Player of the Year in 2018-19 after earning Newcomer of the Year honors in 2017-18. Duncan is a two-time all-district selection after helping Midway to the District Championship. Duncan also competes on the track team where she was a regional qualifier in the high jump and 4x400 meter relay. She is the daughter of Toronal and Jada Duncan, and has two brothers (Malakyah, Darien) and two sisters (Azaryah, Toronica). She plans to major in nursing at Wichita State.

Coach Adams on Duncan: “Shamaryah Duncan is the type of player who can create her own shot with the clock running down. We think she’ll be able to score the ball for us early on in her career.”

Emani Jenkins | Dallas, Texas | 6’0” | Guard

Emani Jenkins is another Texas native coming from South Oak Cliff High School and head coach Kelan Jones. Jenkins is a four-year starter and two-time captain for South Oak Cliff. She has been a first team all-district selection, as well as her team’s Offensive MVP and Co-Defensive MVP. Jenkins helped South Oak Cliff to a 34-7 record as a junior and has scored more than 1,000 career points. She is the daughter of James Jones and Kimberly Jenkins. Siblings include sister, Essence Jenkins and two brothers: Eonte and Endre Jenkins. She plans to major in mechanical engineering at Wichita State.

Coach Adams on Jenkins: “Emani is a very athletic guard who can score, handle the ball, defend and rebound.”