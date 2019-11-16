Shockers trounce UT-Martin 103-62

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a rough shooting performance last weekend in a 69-63 win over Texas Southern, the Wichita State Shockers couldn’t miss as they win big, 103-62, over UT-Martin Saturday afternoon.
The Shockers shot 56 percent from the field, including 53 percent from beyond the three point line.
WSU had five players in double figures, led by freshman guard Tyson Etienne, who came off the bench to notch 21 points.
The Shockers (3-0, 0-0) will be back at Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday to play host to Gardner-Webb.
Tip-off for that game is set for 7 p.m.