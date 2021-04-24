Shockers turn back Cincinnati Saturday, 6-1

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KSNW) – Freshman Jace Kaminska struck out six and surrendered no earned runs, and Ross Cadena belted a pair of doubles to lift Wichita State to a 6-1 victory at Cincinnati in game three of an American Athletic Conference series Saturday, April 24, at UC Baseball Stadium.
The Shockers snapped a five-game losing skid with the win and improved to 20-14 overall and 8-6 in The American, while the Bearcats dropped to 18-18 on the season and 7-8 in conference action.
Kaminska, who hails from Caney, Kan., improved to 4-0 on the mound after scattering five hits over 5 2/3 innings and giving up one unearned run with six Ks and only two walks on 99 total pitches.
Cadena paced Wichita State at the plate with a pair of doubles in four at bats, while Jack Sigrist, Seth Stroh and Corrigan Bartlett each tallied one double, respectively. WSU’s five doubles in the game marked a season high.
The Shockers lurched out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Couper Cornblum worked a two-out walk before crossing home plate on Bartlett’s double down the left field line.
Wichita State doubled its advantage with a run in the top of the fourth, making it 2-0 when Cadena scored on a Cincinnati throwing error on Derek Shaver’s one-out bloop single to right.
The Bearcats plated a run in the sixth to cut the lead to 2-1, but the Shockers answered with a run in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth, securing the 6-1 win.
Two of WSU’s final four runs in the contest occurred via RBI doubles from Sigrist in the seventh and Cadena in the eighth.
A fielder’s choice RBI from Cooper Elliot in the eighth and RBI single off the bat of Cornblum in the ninth were how the Shockers scored their other two runs in the final three innings.
Cole Harting and Eric Santiago each compiled two hits, leading Cincinnati offensively.
Bearcat starter Beau Keathley (1-1) suffered the loss on the rubber after surrendering three runs – two earned – on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in six innings of work.
Wichita State and Cincinnati are scheduled to conclude its four-game conference series with a 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) game Sunday, April 25.
Shockers turn back Cincinnati Saturday, 6-1
CINCINNATI, Ohio (KSNW) – Freshman Jace Kaminska struck out six and surrendered no earned runs, and Ross Cadena belted a pair of doubles to lift Wichita State to a 6-1 victory at Cincinnati in game three of an American Athletic Conference series Saturday, April 24, at UC Baseball Stadium.