Shockers Turn Back Wildcats for Fifth Consecutive Victory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) – Wichita State University first baseman Garrett Kocis was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for his performance during the week of Feb. 17-23. It's his first-career honor roll selection.

Kocis, a junior from Omaha, Neb., batted .364 with four hits in 11 at bats, including a double, triple and homer, going along with eight RBI, two runs scored and only one strikeout in the Shockers' three-game series sweep of Texas Southern Feb. 21-22.

He added a .909 slugging and .417 on-base percentage for the week.

In Saturday's 9-1 win over the Tigers in game two of a doubleheader, he went a career-best 3-for-4 and fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle, hitting a double, triple and home run while driving in a career-high six RBI. The six RBI were the most in a single game since Alec Bohm drove in six at ECU in 2018.

The Shockers are scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

