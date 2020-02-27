Shockers Turn Back Wildcats for Fifth Consecutive Victory

Closings and Delays
WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Tommy Barnhouse tallied a career-high nine strikeouts as the Wichita State University baseball team defeated the Kansas State Wildcats, 2-1, Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. It was the fifth straight victory for the Shockers.

Wichita State (6-2) is scheduled to travel to Reno, Nev., to play a trio of games in the Nevada tournament Feb. 28 – March 1.

Barnhouse (1-0), a senior from Lansing, Kan., earned his first win on the mound in 2020 after throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no earned runs on just three hits with one walk, going along with his career-best nine Ks.

Reliever Connery Peters, a sophomore from Crowley, Texas, secured his first-career save after tossing a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.

Sophomores David VanVooren and Jack Sigrist both went 2-for-4 at the plate, with VanVooren also posting a double, while freshman Cade Clemons belted his second home run of the season, pacing WSU offensively.

Wichita State broke the scoreless draw in the bottom of the third after Clemons powered a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall for a solo homer, giving the Shockers a 1-0 advantage.

WSU cushioned its lead with a run in the fifth. Couper Cornblum worked a two-out walk, before beating a throw home on an RBI single to left field off the bat of Hunter Gibson.

Kansas State (3-5) trimmed the advantage to 2-1 with a run off a Dylan Phillips solo home run, but that was as close as they would get.

Phillips and Daniel Carinci, who went 2-for-2, led the Wildcats in the batter’s box.

K-State starter Kasey Ford (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and five walks.

