AUSTIN, Texas (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State was unable to match No. 6 Texas’ fast start and fell to the Longhorns on the third day of the Texas Classic, 9-1.
Bailey Lange got the start after a dominating performance against the Maryland Terrapins earlier in the tournament. The redshirt senior was wobbly in the first inning and gave up three hits, two of which were singles. The damage was done by a three-run home run by the Longhorns Mary Iakopo. That was the last run Lange gave up till the bottom of the fifth inning.
Solid defense kept the Shockers in the game. Double plays in the second and fourth innings ended two Longhorn scoring chances. An impressive play was made by Kaylee Huecker to force the double play in the fourth. Kaitlyn Slack hit a hard line-drive to the left side of the infield that required a tough catch from the redshirt junior.
The Shockers offense was stifled for most of the game. Texas’ Shealyn O’Leary gave up five hits, but Wichita State was only able to capitalize in the form of a Ryleigh Buck single in the fifth inning. Opportunities were not devoid, as five runners were stranded on the bases in the game. The team was only 1-5 with runners in scoring position.
The Shockers final game in the Texas Classic was moved up to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. The team will be facing Colorado State and the winner will claim the second-best record at the tournament.
Shockers Unable to Beat No. 6 Longhorns on Second Try
AUSTIN, Texas (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State was unable to match No. 6 Texas’ fast start and fell to the Longhorns on the third day of the Texas Classic, 9-1.