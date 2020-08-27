Shockers volleyball coach talks move to spring season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be volleyball this season at Wichita State University, just at a different time.

This comes after the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that they were moving volleyball, along with men’s and women’s soccer seasons to the Spring.

Shockers head volleyball coach Chris Lamb told KSN on Wednesday he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the decision.

With their season moved back, one positive Lamb did speak about is having more time to prepare for when they do hit the floor again.

“No doubt about it, so much impact can be made with freshman right away and in volleyball, you don’t get your kids until early August, and you start playing in three weeks, this year we would have had two or three freshman on the floor, so, having more time to prepare them is a pretty cool thing for us,” said Lamb.

Lamb says he hasn’t gotten a firm start date on when exactly the regular season will get going.

In the meantime, he says looking into holding some black and gold scrimmages during the fall, if there is enough interest from the Shocker faithful.