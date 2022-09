WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Shockers Volleyball team made quick work of two American Athletic Conference team’s in their first homestand of the season.

On Friday, The Shockers swept Temple in three sets and held the Owls to only scoring more than 20 in the match.

On Sunday, it was much of the same for the Shockers against East Carolina, sweeping the Pirates in three sets. The biggest difference on the stat sheet, the Shockers had a season-best in unforced errors, 9 vs Temple, 12 vs ECU.