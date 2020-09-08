Shockers volleyball to Host Black & Yellow Scrimmage Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team is scheduled to host a Black and Yellow scrimmage Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.
General Information:
- Admission to the event is FREE but will be limited to 2,000 spectators due to COVID-19 capacity limitations. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
- All spectators are asked to enter the arena from the south entrance – closest to the Shocker Athletics ticket office. This will be the ONLY entrance open for fans.
- Face masks are required at all times while inside Charles Koch Arena for spectators five years of age and older.
- Airflow will be increased inside the entire facility to help with air exchange, which may create cooler conditions.
- Fans will be asked to leave the arena promptly at the conclusion of the scrimmage.
- Parking is open.
Seating:
- Fans will be able to sit in every-other-row once inside the main arena to comply with social distancing guidelines. Unavailable rows will be clearly marked and blocked-off.
- Rows 1-6 in the lower bowl of the facility will be closed-off entirely.
Concessions:
- One concession stand with a limited menu will be open (south entrance of arena).
- Spaces will be taped-off to encourage social distancing.
- Outside food and beverages are prohibited.