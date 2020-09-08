Shockers volleyball to Host Black & Yellow Scrimmage Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When the Jeff Hill Future All-American Basketball Camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers shifted their focus from the hardwood to the classroom.

“They need something positive in their lives, and we’re going to make sure we provide it for them today," said Jeff Hill, the founder and CEO of the camp, aimed at serving low-income athletes, featuring Wichita State basketball legends Xavier McDaniel, Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson, and Aubrey Sherrod. "We give every kid a book bag full of school supplies, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a basketball, a mask, a camp t-shirt, ice cream… we’re just doing everything possible to make sure these kids have a good time."