IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – No. 7 seed Wichita State will take on No. 10 Tulsa in the first round of the 2022 American Athletic Conference tournament, to be held March 10-13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thursday’s WSU-Tulsa tipoff is set for a little after 2 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU. The winner advances to Friday’s quarterfinal round against No. 2 seed Southern Methodist University.

The Shockers started league play with four-straight losses but have since won six of their last 11 to rise to the No. 7 spot. They twice defeated Tulsa during the regular season and won their lone matchup with SMU in Wichita.

Tulsa locked in its No. 10 seed on Sunday by sinking a half-court buzzer-beater to defeat the University of Central Florida, 73-72.