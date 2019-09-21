Shockers Win Fall Opener; Sunday’s Game Postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State won its fall opener over Southern Nazarene, 18-3, Saturday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium. Additionally, it was announced that Sunday’s game vs. Arkansas Tech would be postponed due to inclement weather.

The game vs. Arkansas Tech will be rescheduled for a date to be determined later.

Three Shockers homered in the game, led by freshman Bailey Urban’s grand slam. Lauren Mills and Madison Perrigan each delivered two-run bombs to pace the offensive attack.

The Shockers opened with a four-run bottom of the first behind three hits and a pair of Southern Nazarene errors. WSU then tacked on two more runs in the next inning on a Herring single through the right side.

Courtesy of a two-run home run to left, Southern Nazarene cut the deficit to 6-2 in the top of the fifth. In the very next half inning, Mills got those two runs back with a two-run bomb of her own.

Wichita State made it 11-2 in the bottom of the sixth thanks to three unearned runs.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Urban unloaded the bases with a grand slam to deep left-center.

Perrigan’s home run in the bottom of the 10th would be the final tally of the contest.

Wichita State will next play Central Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. in Wilkins Stadium.