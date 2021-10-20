Shockers win sixth straight with 3-1 victory at Tulsa

TULSA, OK – (KSNW) – The Wichita State volleyball team now has a better record on the road (4-2) than they do at home (4-3). Either way, the Shockers have now won six straight matches.

After dropping the opening set, Wichita State roared back to knock off Tulsa 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 for the Shockers sixth consecutive win.

WSU (12-6, 6-3) notched a season-high 94 digs on the night, combined with nine blocks to limit the Golden Hurricane to hitting percentages of .103, .167 and .065 over the final three sets. Morgan Weber set a new career high with 22 digs, aided by 18 ups from Lily Liekweg and 17 from Bryn Stansberry.

Wichita State held a brief 12-11 edge in the first set before Tulsa (10-8, 5-4) took control with four of the next five points. The Golden Hurricane held on to that lead the rest of the way, getting five kills from Aysu Dalogullari to take a one-set lead.

The Shockers found their rhythm in set two. With the score tied 17-17, Morgan Stout delivered two kills and a block assist to put WSU in front. Tulsa battled back to within 22-21, but kills from Brylee Kelly and Sophia Rohling, combined with a Tulsa attack error, secured the set win.

The third set was all Wichita State, as the Shockers blitzed the Golden Hurricane to the tune of an 8-1 lead. Kelly hammered home six kills in the set as part of her match-high 20 on the night. WSU also utilized three service aces and five Tulsa service errors to cruise to the win and a two-sets-to-one lead.

WSU’s offense clicked into gear in the fourth set, as the Shockers hit a match-best .368 in the set to side out at 86%, their highest mark in a single set all season. Rohling and Kelly each delivered five kills, ballooning what was a 5-5 tie early in the stanza to a 15-9 WSU advantage. Another Kelly kill put the finishing touches on the Shockers fourth road win in conference play.

Setter Kayce Litzau fashioned another brilliant performance, dishing out 46 assists while also recording 12 digs, five kills, four blocks and an ace. Rohling came off the bench to hammer 11 kills at a .435 clip, and Stout had seven kills and six block assists.

Wichita State continues the road swing with a trip to Philadelphia for a meeting with Temple on Sunday. First serve is scheduled for 11:00 AM.