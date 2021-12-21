Shockers women drop home game to Kansas Jayhawks, 68-55

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mariah McCully scored 23 and accounted for 10 of the team’s 23 field goals, but the Shockers Women’s Basketball team dropped a game to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night, 68-55.

The game was relatively close for most of the game, but a lack of success shooting the ball is what caused most of the issues. The Shockers did not hit anything behind the arc until less than three minutes in the game.

Overall, the Shockers shot 30.6% from the field for the game and hit only two shots from three. Mariah McCully led all scorers with 23, followed closest by Trajata Colbert, who finished with 10 points.

The Shockers actually won the rebound battle, 41-39, and committed fewer turnovers than the Jayhawks, forcing 19 and only committing 13.

The Shockers will be off for the next eight days, taking their 9-3 record into the Christmas break. They will resume play on Dec. 29 on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners.