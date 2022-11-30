WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Women’s Basketball team had a hard-fought game at Charles Koch arena Wednesday against the University of Denver.

After trailing to start the 4th quarter, the Shockers were led by 19 points from DJ McCarty en route to a 61-54 victory.

Wichita State finally seized control in the fourth after scoring the first nine points. The Shockers grabbed their largest lead, 55-46, with 4:34 to go, but then went more than four minutes without a score.

Denver closed it to 55-51, but that would be as close as it would get. Free throws from McCarty and Nhug Bosch Duran in the final minute sealed the win.

Wichita State hosts New Orleans on Saturday in Charles Koch Arena with tip slated for 2 p.m. CT.