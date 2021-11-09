Shockers women’s basketball win season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State women’s basketball team won their home opener against Chicago State 78-34.

Senior guard Mariah McCully led the way in scoring, dropping 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting. She also contributed on the backboard, finishing with four rebounds.

Senior forward Asia Strong was a force on the floor for the Shockers, adding 10 points but also crashing the glass with seven rebounds.

The Shockers started with a strong 23 point lead over Chicago State, ending the first quarter 25-2. Wichita State got their best scoring run this period with 15 points.

In the second quarter, the Cougars kept up with the women’s Shockers, scoring 13 points to the Shockers 15. At the half, Shockers were up 40-15.

In the third quarter, the Shockers were up again, scoring 23 points compared to the Cougars 9, bringing the total score to 63-24.

The Shockers ended the last quarter with 15 points, while the Cougars got 10 points. The final score was Shockers 87, Cougars 34.

In all, the Shockers had four different players finish with double-digit scoring: Mariah McCully (13), Asia Strong (10), DJ McCarty (11), and Ella Anciaux (10).

The Wichita State Women’s basketball team will travel to Laramie, Wyoming next week to take on the University of Wyoming Cowgirls. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and will air on the Mountain West Network.