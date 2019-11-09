SMU Holds Off Shockers, 3-1

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Lutfiana Budiharto (Women's Tennis), Janet Pew Hoskins (Volleyball/Basketball/Softball/Field Hockey), Jamar Howard (Men's Basketball), Grier Jones (Men's Golf Coach), and Tonya Nero (Cross Country/Track and Field) have been selected as the 2020 Class of the Wichita State Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Fame.

A luncheon is set for 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Marcus Welcome Center on the Wichita State campus, while the induction ceremony is scheduled for halftime of Wichita State's Jan. 25 (7 p.m.) men's basketball game against UCF.

Cost for the luncheon is $40 per person, and paid reservations can be made online at goshockers.com or by calling the Shocker Ticket Office at 316/978-FANS or in person at the WSU Ticket Office located on the south side of Charles Koch Arena.

The addition of this year's class brings the total of former coaches and student-athletes in the Hall of Fame to 146, while there are 13 at-large selections.

Here's a look at each 2020 inductee's success at Wichita State:

Lutfiana Budiharto, Women's Tennis (2009-12)

Won three consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors (2010-12)…Became the first in program history to qualify for multiple NCAA Singles Championships (2010 and 2012)…Won over 80 percent of her singles matches (110-27) in four seasons…Her 110 singles wins and 89 career doubles victories rank second and ninth respectively on Wichita State's all-time list…Climbed as high as No. 28 in the ITA Division I rankings during her sophomore year…In conference play, won all 31 of her dual matches while taking 48 of a possible 49 sets…Won six all-MVC honors (four in singles, two in doubles) and won the MVC Player of the Week award a school-record eight times…Led the team to four-consecutive MVC regular-season and conference tournament titles and NCAA Team Championship appearances…Three-time MVC Scholar-Athlete first team selection (2010-12)…2009 MVC Freshman of the Year…In 2012, won the ITA Central Region Cissie Leary Award for Leadership and Sportsmanship.

Janet Pew Hoskins, Volleyball/Basketball/Softball/Field Hockey (1968-72)

Athlete on first women's teams at Wichita State…Named one of six outstanding women's basketball players during freshman season…Played field hockey, volleyball, basketball & softball as a freshman…Led the field hockey team in scoring during junior season and led the team to the league championship…As a senior, led the field hockey team in scoring and served as team captain…Started in every game at Wichita State in every sport she participated in including field hockey, volleyball, basketball and softball …Named to six-member League All-Star squad for volleyball…Named The Sunflower Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1972…As a senior, was the leading scorer in field hockey, volleyball and basketball…Started coaching at WSU in 1973-74 for women's basketball…Hired as full time coach in 1974-75 for volleyball and track and field and coached until 1976.

Jamar Howard, Men's Basketball (2001-05)

Named first team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2002-03 and 2003-04 and to the second team in 2004-05...MVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2002-03…Four-time MVC All-Defensive team…Named to the MVC All-Freshman team…As a junior in 2003-04, was runner-up for MVC Player of the Year honors…Named the Wichita Eagle Most Valuable Player in 2003 and 2004…Earned the Shocker Radio Outstanding Defensive Player award in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005…Earned the Xavier McDaniel Rebounding Award in 2003, 2004 and 2005…Led the team in both steals and field goal percentage four times and still ranks second all-time in both free throws made (505) and attempted (746)…Finished career with 1,571 points, 711 rebounds, 263 assists, 153 steals and 88 blocks and averaged 12.7 points per game…Helped turn around a struggling program with three NIT bids, WSU's first postseason appearances in 14 years.

Grier Jones, Men's Golf Head Coach (1995-2019)

Led the Shockers to 15 Missouri Valley Conference titles over a 19-year stretch from 1999-2017, including a run of eight-straight from 2008-15…Guided the team to 17 NCAA Regional appearances, including a pair of NCAA Championship bids in 2003 and 2004, both resulting in top-10 national finishes…Named MVC Coach of the Year 14 times…Coached 65 all-conference performers, nine conference golfers of the year and three All-Americans…Was the lone coach named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Centennial Team…Prior to coaching, spent 14 years on the PGA tour, beginning in 1969, when he was named the PGA Rookie of the Year...Titles include the 1977 Disney World Team Championship, the 1972 Robinson Open Tournament and the 1972 Hawaiian Open Tournament…Finished with 54 top-10 finishes and finished fourth on the tour's 1972 money list…1968 NCAA Individual Champion and a two-time Big Eight medalist while competing for Oklahoma State…1966 Kansas State Amateur champion…Two-time state champion at Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School.

Tonya Nero, Cross Country/Track and Field (2009-11)

In cross country, named an All-American in 2010…Named all-region in 2009 and 2010…Named Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year in 2010…Two-time MVC all-conference in 2009 and 2010…Won MVC championship in 2010 and finished third in 2009…Led team to conference title in 2009 and 2010…Finished 16th at the NCAA Championship in 2010…In track and field, named an All-American in the indoor 5000m and outdoor 10,000m in 2011…Won the MVC championship in the indoor mile in 2010 and 2011…Won the MVC championship in the indoor 5000m in 2010…Won the MVC championship in the outdoor 10,000m in 2010 and 2011…Won the MVC championship in the outdoor 5000m in 2010…Helped team to MVC indoor championships in 2010 and 2011 and an outdoor championship in 2011...Named all-conference in indoor and outdoor in 2010 and 2011…Named Most Valuable Athlete at the 2010 MVC Indoor Championship…MVC Scholar-Athlete in 2010 and 2011…At time of induction, ranks third all-time at WSU in outdoor 1500m, fifth in outdoor 5000m, second in outdoor 10,000m, fifth in indoor mile, fifth in indoor 3000m and second in indoor 5000m…She finished her career with personal records of 4:22.74 in the outdoor 1500m, 4:46.35 in the indoor mile, 9:30.10 in the indoor 3000m, 16:01.69 in the indoor 5000m, 16:19.17 in the outdoor 5000m and 33:11.71 in the outdoor 10,000m.