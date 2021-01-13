SMU men’s basketball game against Wichita State postponed due to COVID-19

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the men’s basketball games for SMU at Memphis on Jan. 14 and against Wichita State on Jan. 17 have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing at SMU.

Rescheduling has yet to be determined.

