SMU Sneaks Out 72-67 Win over Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – SMU outscored Wichita State 20-8 in the final quarter to collect a 72-67 win over Wichita State Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (14-12, 6-7) dropped both regular season meetings with the Mustangs for the first time since joining the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers trailed by seven at halftime, but a big third quarter gave Wichita State all the momentum going into the fourth, but the offense stalled.

Mariah McCully tallied a game-high 19 points to go with a season-high four assists. Carla Bremaud scored nine points in the third quarter behind a trio of three-pointers to finish with 14 points. Trajata Colbert recorded her first game in double figures since Jan. 12 at ECU and only her third of the season with a new career-high 13 points. Seraphine Bastin dished out seven assists to go with eight points.

Other than the third quarter, Wichita State’s offense struggled for much of the night. They finished the game shooting 38 percent overall, but were only 4-of-21 from long range. SMU, on the other hand, connected on 52 percent of its field goal tries, including a 6-of-11 mark from three.

SMU’s Amber Bacon scored a team-high 17 to lead four Mustangs in double figures.

Wichita State missed all seven of its three-point attempts and was just 4-of-19 overall in the first 10 minutes, as SMU held a 17-8 lead. The Mustangs were plus-seven on the boards and shot 53 percent from the field.

The first four points of the second belonged to Wichita State only to see SMU stretch it 12 at the 5:19 mark, forcing a Wichita State timeout.

SMU would lead by as many as 14 in the period before the Shockers mounted a comeback to pull within five. To offset a poor shooting half, Wichita State got back in it at the free throw where they converted 12 of its 14 attempts. A last second transition pull-up jumper from SMU’s Amber Bacon made the score 38-31 at the half.

The Shockers were just 9-of-32 from the field and 1-of-11 from beyond the arc, while SMU cashed in 57 percent of its first half shots. Foul trouble caught up to SMU late in the half with two players going into the break with three fouls.

With 8:08 left in the third quarter, SMU led 42-33, but Wichita State would mount an 11-0 run in less than three minutes of game time to take its first lead of the game, 44-42. Two three-pointers from Bremaud, a layup from Bastin and a three-point play from McCully made up the run.

Six points from Trajata Colbert sandwiched around a McCully score sent Wichita State into the final quarter with a 59-52 lead. Wichita State outscored SMU 28-14 in the third quarter to erase a seven-point halftime deficit.

SMU slowly but surely started its comeback bid, pulling within a point at the 4:28 mark, but two straight McCully buckets stretched it back to five. McCully added another driving score with 2:21 left, but that would be the final points of the game for the Shockers, as SMU scored the final nine points.

Up Next

Wichita State goes for the regular season sweep of Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 23 when the Shockers make the short trip south. Tipoff between the Shockers and Golden Hurricane is at 2 p.m.