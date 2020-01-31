SMU Sprints Past Wichita State, 64-44

DALLAS (Wichita State Athletics) – SMU handed Wichita State its third straight loss on a night when the Mustangs never trailed, winning in a runaway by score of 64-44 Wednesday evening in Moody Coliseum.

Wichita State (11-10, 3-5) scored a season-low 44 points and turned the ball over 30 times, marking the second straight game with 30 or more miscues.

No Shockers finished in double figures on the night, but were led by Seraphine Bastin’s eight points.

The Shockers misfired on 10 of their 12 tries from beyond the arc and shot just 32 percent overall. SMU didn’t shoot it much better from long range, going 3-for-14, but they made up for inside the arc, as they connected on 43 percent of its attempts.

Four Mustangs totaled 10 or more points, paced by Kayla White’s game-high 18 points.

The first 10 minutes saw SMU lead for all but 25 seconds, as the Mustangs took a 15-12 lead into the second quarter.

A Maya Brewer three-pointer on the opening possession of the second quarter tied the game at 15, but SMU would score seven straight to take its largest lead to that point, 22-15 with 5:36 left in the half. During the nearly five-minute scoreless drought, Wichita State committed five of its 11 first half turnovers.

Brewer ended the run with a pull-up jumper in transition only to see the Mustangs respond with another 6-0 spurt, upping their lead to 13 with 1:43 remaining. Ashlei Kirven tallied the final three points of the half to make it 32-22 at the break.

The two teams combined for 28 turnovers and a 3-for-15 mark from long range in the first 20 minutes, but SMU bested Wichita State 42 percent to 32 percent overall from the field. Bastin and Brewer led with six and five points, respectively.

SMU added to its lead early in the third behind an 8-2 start, forcing a Keitha Adams timeout and her team trailing by 16. The Mustangs would lead by as many as 19 in the period after a buzzer-beating three-pointer gave SMU a 52-33 lead with play moving to the final frame.

The Mustangs pushed the margin to 26 at the 4:56 mark, as Wichita State could never gain enough momentum to spur a comeback.

Up Next

Wichita State hosts its annual Play4Kay Pink Game on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. against the ECU Pirates.