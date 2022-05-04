Darron Boatright (Courtesy: Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Wichita State University has fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright. While sources confirmed it to KSN Wednesday morning, the school waited until 1 p.m. to release the information.

In a message to Shocker Nation, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma said he informed Boatright Thursday morning “that we are making a change in the leadership of the department.

“While there were certainly achievements and successes during Darron’s tenure, there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed,” Muma said.

The decision to fire Boatright comes after Shocker Men’s Basketball finished the season at 15-13.

There has been a recent effort by some Shocker fans to oust Boatright. They started a website called SaveShockerSports.com with the hashtag #FireBoatright.

The people behind the website claim there is a lack of transparency in the WSU athletic departments.

They also say Wichita State athletes have not been able to get name, image and licensing (NIL) deals like other NCAA athletes.

This falls squarely on Mr. Boatright and athletic leadership. Men’s Basketball had nearly the entire roster transfer, with large NIL deals elsewhere being a large factor.” SaveShockerSports.com/fireboatright

In February, The Wichita Eagle reported that WSU never publicized that it gave Boatright a two-year contract extension through June of 2024. Instead, the newspaper learned of the extension through the Kansas Open Records Act.

Sarah Adams (Courtesy Wichita State University)

Muma has asked Sarah Adams, senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, to serve as interim athletics director. Adams joined WSU last year. Previously, she was the deputy athletic director at Eastern Washington University from December 2019 to June 2021.

WSU said it will immediately start searching for a new director of athletics. The school plans to get assistance from an experienced search firm.

Boatright was promoted to director of athletics in 2016 after serving as the department’s chief operating officer, then interim director, since April 2015.

KSN continues to look into the circumstances of Boatright’s firing and the money WSU will pay him. We will provide updates as the information becomes available.