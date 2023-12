WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 25 points helped South Dakota State defeat Wichita State 79-69 on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.

Mayo had six rebounds and seven assists for the Jackrabbits (5-5). Kalen Garry scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Charlie Easley finished with 11 points.

Colby Rogers led the Shockers (7-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Wichita State also got 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals from Harlond Beverly. Xavier Bell also put up 11 points and four assists.