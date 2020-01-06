Stevenson named AAC player of the week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) – For the second time this year, Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson is the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Stevenson – a sophomore guard from Lacey, Wash. – averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals to help the nationally-ranked Shockers to a 2-0 week.

The 6-foot-3 Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points on Saturday against Ole Miss and posted team-highs across the board with 17 points, nine rebounds, five steals, five assists and a block in the New Year’s Day win over ECU.

Stevenson, who also claimed award back on Dec. 16, becomes Wichita State’s second two-time winner since joining The American. Former teammate Markis McDuffie did it twice last season.

Through 14 games, Stevenson ranks among the league’s top-10 in scoring (10th, 14.1), free throw percentage (10th, .778), steals (t-5th, 2.0) and three-point field goals (t-4th, 2.1).

Wichita State moved up one spot in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 23 and held steady at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Shockers (13-1, 1-0 American) are set to host No. 21/22 Memphis (12-2, 1-0) on Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Notably, Thursday night’s game marks only the sixth time in Roundhouse history (1955-Pr.) that a ranked Shocker team has faced another top-25 opponent.

