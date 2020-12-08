Strong Lands on Honor Roll for Second Straight Week

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State junior forward Asia Strong has been selected for the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the second straight week, it was announced Monday afternoon.
The South Bend, Ind., native averaged 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 43 percent from the field in three games last week for the Shockers. Strong helped Wichita State go 2-1 during the week, highlighted by her first career double-double vs. UNI with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Both were season highs.
Strong opened the week with 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting vs. Alcorn and followed with 10 points and four rebounds against Southern.
She leads the Shockers in scoring at 17.0 points per game and ranks second in rebounds with 5.8. Strong has scored 10 or more points in all four games this season.
Strong and the Shockers return to action Thursday, Dec. 10 when South Dakota comes to Charles Koch Arena for the final non-conference game of the season at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Player of the Week
Elisa Pinzan, Jr., PG, USF
Freshman of the Week
JerKaila Jordan, Fr., G, Tulane
Honor Roll
Courtajia Sanders, Sr., G/F, Cincinnati
Britney Onyeje, R-So., G, Houston
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Sr., F, Memphis
Mia Davis, Sr., F, Temple
Asia Strong, Jr., F, Wichita State