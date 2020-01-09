Taylor’s Takeaways: Wichita State Shockers host Memphis Tigers in AP Top-25 showdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Two of college basketball’s youngest teams will share the court as No. 23 Wichita State plays host to No. 21 Memphis on Thursday night in a battle of nationally-ranked teams.

Wichita State players will wear their black road uniforms. This is only the third “black out” game under Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall and the first in seven years.

Both teams are coming into the game with something to prove.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in a big way at Wichita State after plummeting in the AP Top-25 poll from No. 9 to No. 21 after losing at home to Georgia on Saturday.

“We go in [Charles Koch Arena] and do what we’re supposed to do and we’ll get that respect back,” said Memphis head coach, Penny Hardaway.

Wichita State will look to knock-off Memphis in a statement win, proving that they are the team to beat in the American Athletic Conference.

Memphis is co-favorite in the AAC (with Houston), despite losing all five starters from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the NIT second round. The Tigers had one of the nation’s highest-rated recruiting classes.

“The Memphis game will be its own animal,” said Shockers head coach, Gregg Marshall. “No one really plays a lot like Memphis. Memphis has its own style ⁠— very fast, very energetic and athletics and free wheeling. It should be a highly-entertaining game.”

Hardaway is expecting a tough atmosphere at Charles Koch Arena.

“It’s a great atmosphere because they’re the only team in the city and everybody loves that team,” he said.

Thursday’s matchup tips-off at 6 p.m.