PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Settle had 17 points in Temple’s 68-61 win against Wichita State on Sunday.

Settle had nine rebounds and six steals for the Owls (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Hysier Miller added 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds and eight assists. Jahlil White was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Shockers (8-7, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kenny Pohto, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.