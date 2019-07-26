The Aftershocks beat Iowa United 85-76 in the first round of TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Aftershocks did not disappoint in the first round of The Basketball Tournament, scoring 85-76 against Iowa United.

According to The Basketball Tournament’s Twitter page, tonight’s attendance at Koch Arena was record breaking.

Former Shockers descended on the hardwood and were greeted by the thousands of fans filling the arena.

Wichita native Conner Frankamp ended the night with 23 points in front of the largest crowd in TBT history. Cleanthony Early added 17 points in the win.

The Aftershocks will play Sideline Cancer Saturday at 3 p.m.

