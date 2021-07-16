The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks survive and advance, Wichita Friday summary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State and former Missouri Valley Conference rival Creighton haven’t met since 2013. Their alumni squads, however, are on a course to collide in the second round of The Basketball Tournament (3 p.m. CT, ESPN).

The AfterShocks and Omaha Blue Crew will be joined there by Challenge ALS and Team Arkansas, both of which also earned first round victories Friday in TBT Wichita Regional.

TBT FRIDAY SUMMARY:

#6 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) def. #11 Fort Worth Funk (TCU), 74-70

Jaylen Barford’s 23 points and 12 rebounds helped Team Arkansas fend off the Fort Worth Funk in a game that neither side led by more than eight points. Hunter Mickelson’s free throw snapped a 70-all tie, and C.J. Jones sank a corner three for the Razorback alumni to trigger the first Elam Ending of 2021. J.D. Miller paced the former Frogs with 20 points.

#10 Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton) def. #7 Purple & Black (K-State), 60-59

Deverell Biggs’ Elam Ending wasn’t the prettiest but will go down as one of the more-memorable in TBT history. The 6-foot-3 guard banked in a guarded, fall-away three ahead of the shot clock buzzer to send Omaha into the second round. Biggs finished with a team-high 14 points and Jahenns Manigat supplied 11 points and five steals to lead the Creighton alumni, who won despite shooting just 13 percent (4-of-30) from deep. Thomas Gipson tallied a game-high 19 in a losing effort for Purple & Black, which squandered a nine-point lead.

#3 Team Challenge ALS vs. #14 We Are D3 (NCAA Division III), 67-60

Athleticism ultimately won out for Team Challenge ALS in a 67-60 win over We Are D3. Marvelle Harris stacked up 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the way, and Deshawn Stephens finished with a double-double (12 points and 10 boards). Challenge outscored We Are D3 48-14 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-30 but still got all it wanted from a squad of former NCAA Division III standouts. Eric Demers scored a game-high 25 on 7-of-12 three-point shooting. D3 led 41-40 at the 4:19-mark of the third period after Demers drilled his fifth triple of the night, but Harris spurred a 6-0 run with back-to-back buckets and Challenge never trailed again. D3 trimmed an 11-point deficit to five during the Elam Ending, however DeShawn Stephens’ tip-in sealed the victory for the No. 3 seed, which improved to 11-4 all-time in TBT play and will face No. 6 seed Team Arkansas in Sunday’s second round (1 p.m. CT, ESPN3).

#2 AfterShocks (Wichita St.) def. #15 Ex-Pats (Patriot League), 60-53

Rashard Kelly recorded a double-double and Conner Frankamp heated up in the second half to lead the AfterShocks past the Ex-Pats, 60-53, in front of a raucous home crowd at Charles Koch Arena. Kelly made 7-of-11 shots and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for the Shocker alumni, who made just 2-of-20 threes in a 19-point first half. The AfterShocks hit 8-of-17 second-half treys to move in front, led by Frankamp, who made all four three-point tries and scored 14 of his 15 points after halftime. Prentiss Nixon’s game-high 21 points led the way in the losing effort for the Ex-Pats, a team of former Patriot League stars making its TBT debut.

SATURDAY, JULY 17 (All Times Central):

12:00 p.m. – Florida TNT vs. Kimchi Express (ESPN3)

2:00 p.m. – LA Cheaters vs. Mental Toughness (ESPN3)

5:00 p.m. – Eberlein Drive vs. NG Saints (ESPN3)

7:00 p.m. – The Enchantment (New Mexico) vs. Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma St.) (ESPN3)

SUNDAY, JULY 18:

1:00 p.m. – Team Arkansas vs. Challenge ALS (ESPN3)

3:00 p.m. – AfterShocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew (ESPN)

6:00 p.m. – Florida TNT/Kimchi Express Winner vs. LA Cheaters/Mental Toughness Winner (ESPN3)

8:00 p.m. – Eberlein/NG Saints Winner vs. Enchantment/Stillwater Winner (ESPN3)

TUESDAY, JULY 20:

6:00 p.m. – Sunday’s 6 & 8 p.m. Winners (ESPN2)

8:00 p.m. – AfterShocks/Omaha Winner vs. Arkansas/Challenge ALS Winner (ESPN2)