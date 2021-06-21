The Basketball Tournament: Wichita regional bracket announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today announced the bracket for this year’s tournament.

Wichita State’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, will headline one of four regionals, and welcome 15 teams that will compete for the chance to advance. Wichita Region games will take place July 16-20 at WSU’s Charles Koch Arena.

Eight quarterfinalists will advance to Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, culminating with a million dollar, winner-take-all championship game August 3.

The AfterShocks, the second seed in the Wichita Regional, are organized by former Wichita State star Ron Baker (2012-16). Former WSU walk-on Zach Bush (2013-17) will serve as the team’s head coach, and Garrett Stutz (2008-12) and J.R. Simon (2013-17) will serve as the team’s assistants. Their current roster includes:

● Toure’ Murry (2008-12)

● Tekele Cotton (2011-15)

● Rashard Kelly (2014-18)

● Conner Frankamp (2015-18)

● Markis McDuffie (2015-19)

● Darral Willis (2016-18)

● Samaje Haynes-Jones (2017-19)

● Tyrus McGee (Iowa State)

● David DiLeo (Central Michigan)

● Damonte Dodd (Maryland)

The No. 2 seed AfterShocks will take on the No. 15 seed Ex-Pats (Patriot League alumni) in a first-round matchup on Friday, July 16 at 8 pm CT.

If the AfterShocks advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the #7 seed Purple & Black (Kansas State alumni) and #10 seed Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) on Sunday, July 18 at 3 pm CT.

If the AfterShocks advance past the second round, they’ll play their third and final game in the Wichita Regional Tuesday, July 20 at 8 pm CT.