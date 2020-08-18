‘The only way’: Wichita State athletic director supports NCAA bubble concept for college basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State director of athletics Darron Boatright endorsed the idea of potentially using a bubble for NCAA championships, including basketball, in 2021.

“If we get into the spring semester and we are playing, I think that’s probably about the only way a postseason tournament would be able to occur,” said Boatright.

With college football postponed in the Big Ten and in many other conferences, the NCAA’s focus is on winter and spring sport athletes whose championships were canceled in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we modify the model, shrink bracket sizes, do everything in pre-determined sites, instead of running kids around the country … move toward bubbles or semi-bubble models,” said Emmert. “There’s a way to do it. Will it be normal? Of course not. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah. We want to make it work for these students.”

On Thursday, Emmert floated the idea of using bubbles in college athletics in an interview on the NCAA’s website. He said the concept is ‘perfectly viable.’

“It’s obviously expensive to do that,” said Emmert. “But we’re not going to hold a championship in a way that puts student-athletes at risk. If we need to do a bubble model and that’s the only way we can do it, then we’ll figure that out.”

“I think it is individuals looking at all options and what is available and you know I think that will be vetted fully the closer weget to basketball season,” said Boatright.