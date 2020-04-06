1  of  42
Closings and Coronavirus changes
‘There was a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders’: Shockers softball seniors looking forward to extra year of eligibility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three seniors on the Wichita State Shockers softball team will get another chance to round the basepaths at Wilkins Stadium.

This comes after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to Spring athletes, who saw their seasons cut short or canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Whenever it finally did come out and they did cancel the rest of the softball season, it was kind of mixed emotions, we didn’t know how to feel,” said Madison Perrigan, a senior catcher for WSU.

That feeling of uncertainty turned to excitement when the NCAA made their decision on Monday.

“When I heard about it and it was actually confirmed, just felt like there was a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders,” said Perrigan.

Affectionately known as ‘Butters’ by her teammates, the American Athletic Conference home run record holder is looking forward to suiting up next season.

She says getting to play again will slightly change her original plans for next year.

“I had planned to be the student volunteer assistant coach for the softball team actually,” said Perrigan. “Coach texted me as soon as the NCAA came out and said they were granting another year of eligibility and she was like, I guess that having you in a uniform instead of a coaching position will be a lot better.”

Head coach Kristi Bredbenner excited to learn her three seniors can return next season.

She says she will continue to look for them to make a big impact on the team.

“Now that you are going to have your veterans back, I’m going to look at them to be great leaders and great mentors,” said Bredbenner.

The Shockers finished the 2019-20 season with 11 wins and 16 losses.

They were set to play their home opener on March 20th, before the season was ultimately canceled.

