Third-ranked Texas sweep Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University volleyball team took the first set from 13th-ranked BYU, but it wasn't enough, as the Cougars rallied to win the final three sets to defeat the Shockers, 3-1, in the opening match of the Shocker Volleyball Classic presented by Ashley HomeStore Thursday, Sept. 12, inside Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 25-23, 16-25, 19-25 and 20-25.

Wichita State (3-4) is scheduled to continue action in the classic Friday, Sept. 13, with a 7 p.m. contest against VCU. No. 13 BYU and No. 3 Texas will face each other in the 4:30 p.m. matinee match.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger posted 11 kills, and freshman Nicole Anderson had 10 kills, pacing the Shockers offensively.

Junior McKayla Wuensch added 19 assists, while Anderson and redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor tallied five block assists. Senior Kara Bown compiled 12 digs, respectively.

McKenna Miller hit .342 with 17 kills and three service aces, while Whitney Bower posted a match-high 51 assists, and Heather Gneiting had one block solo and six block assists, pacing the Cougars (6-1).

BYU outhit WSU in the contest, .245 to .111, and had 61 kills compared to 39 for Wichita State. In addition, the Cougars posted a 12-9 edge in total team blocks.