WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Wichita State University athletes had their names etched into Kansas sports history.

Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson, Sara Lungren Walkup and Brent Kemnitz all were inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2023 on Tuesday.

Johnson played for the Shockers basketball team from 1978 to 1979. He was a three-time all-conference pick and a 1979 honorable mention AP All-American. Johnson is fifth on WSU’s all-time scoring list, scoring 1907 points in his time with the Shockers.

This is not the first Hall of Fame Johnson has been inducted into. He was inducted into the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.

Walkup — a native of Caldwell — was an outside hitter for the Shockers volleyball team. She was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year as a junior. She is now the head volleyball coach at Cheney High School.

Kemnitz currently serves as the assistant athletic director for Wichita State and spent 38 years as a pitching coach for the Shockers baseball team. As a coach, Kemnitz helped lead the Shockers to seven College World Series appearances and a 1989 National Championship.

The Class of 2023 inductees will be inducted on Oct. 1.