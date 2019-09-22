LINCOLN, Neb. (WSU Athletics) – The No. 1-ranked University of Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated Wichita State volleyball, 3-0, in front of 8,068 spectators Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Devaney Sports Center. The set scores were 25-17, 25-10 and 25-15.
Wichita State (3-9) is scheduled to open American Athletic Conference play Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at Tulsa, before returning home to Charles Koch Arena for a 1 p.m. matinee match vs. Cincinnati Sunday, Sept. 29.
Freshman Sinalauli’i Uluave (seven kills) and redshirt freshman Brylee Kelly (five kills) paced the Shockers offensively, while sophomore Kora Kauling had a team-best 11 assists. Kauling and senior Kara Bown both posted a team-high nine digs, respectively.
Jazz Sweet paced Nebraska (8-1), hitting .435 with 11 kills on 23 attempts and one error, while Lauren Stivrins tallied nine kills with two block solos and four block assists. Nicklin Hames had 11 assists and a trio of service aces, and Megan Miller compiled 14 digs.
Top-Ranked Nebraska Defeats Shockers
