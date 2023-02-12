WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenny Pohto totaled 28 points, Craig Porter Jr. scored 22 and Jaykwon Walton added 20 as Wichita State rallied to beat SMU 91-89 in double overtime on Sunday.

Porter made a layup for the Shockers (13-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference) with two seconds remaining to tie the game at 75 and force the first overtime. Zhuric Phelps pulled the Mustangs (9-17, 4-9) even at 80-all on a layup with 42 seconds to go but missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left to force a second OT.

Pohto scored the first four points on two free throws and a jumper and the Shockers grabbed an 84-80 lead at the 3:41 mark. Porter’s basket gave Wichita State an 88-83 lead with 40 seconds left, but Phelps hit 1 of 2 free throws and turned a Shockers’ turnover into a layup to get SMU with two points 10 seconds later. Porter was fouled and hit both foul shots to give Wichita State a two-possession lead.

Phelps missed a layup, but Samuell Williamson grabbed the rebound, was fouled and completed the three-point play to get the Mustangs within a point with 14 seconds remaining. SMU fouled Isaac Abidde, who made the second of two foul shots, but Jalen Smith missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Shockers held on.

Pohto sank 13 of 15 shots from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for Wichita State. Porter hit 9 of 13 shots, adding six assists, four boards and three blocks. Walton made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers.

Phelps paced SMU with 26 points and five assists. Efe Odigie added 21 points. Williamson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Zach Nutall contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to play Temple on Thursday.

SMU: The Mustangs return home to host No. 2 Houston on Thursday.