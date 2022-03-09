IRVING, Tex. (KSNW) — As the 2021-2022 Wichita State basketball season comes to an end with the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament starting on Thursday, three different Shockers have received postseason awards for their play during the season.

Dexter Dennis, Ricky Council IV, and Tyson Etienne all received awards from the league’s 11 coaches.

Dennis was named Defensive Player of the year. He routinely guarded the opposing team’s best player, amassing 23 steals and 24 blocks throughout the season. Additionally, he averaged 8.3 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Council was named Sixth Man of The Year for his attributions to the team coming off the bench. Council is a sophomore combo guard who averaged 11.7 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game off the bench. His best game of the season came against Central Florida on Jan. 26, when he scored 31 points on 60% shooting.

Along with those two, Tyson Etienne made the All-Conference Third Team, along with Tulane forward Kevin Cross, UCF junior guard Darin Green Jr, Cincinnati senior guard David DeJulius and Houston sophomore guard Jamal Shead.

Etienne, who passed up the NBA Draft and returned for his final season with the Shockers, finished the season averaging 14.9 points per game, to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The Shockers finished their season on a two-game win streak, with wins over Tulsa and East Carolina, with an overall record of 15-12 on the season and 6-9 in conference play.

They are scheduled to tipoff against Tulsa in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday, March 10, at 2 p.m.