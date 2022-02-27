MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) — A record-setting day for Wichita State, overlooked by a Memphis takeover in the FedEx Forum Sunday afternoon. Tigers defeated the Shockers 81-57.

Tyson Etienne scored a team-high 11 points for Wichita State (13-12, 4-9 American), including his 1,000 late in the first half, which only consisted of 17 Shocker points.

Etienne became the 48th member of WSU’s 1,000 point club and the first since Markis McDuffie in December 2019.

The Shockers missed 28 of their 33 shots in the first half, including 14-in-a-row over one stretch. Memphis capitalized on a nine-minute Wichita State scoring drought to roll to a 35-9 lead near the four-minute mark.

The Shockers shot 47 percent in the second half, but the whole was already too deep for a comeback. Memphis shot 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.

Craig Porter Jr. also carved his name into the Wichita State record book. Porter matched a steal record previously achieved by Ernie Moore (1963 v. Duke) and Fred VanVleet (2014 vs. New Mexico State).

Wichita State forced 20 Memphis turnovers to finish with a plus-six margin, but Memphis, won the rebounding battle, 43-30.

The Shockers are back on the road Wednesday at Tulsa for an 8 p.m. CT tip-off on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. They will return home Saturday to close out the regular season against East Carolina at 2 p.m. CT.